Online Payment Fraud Detection Market May Set Huge Growth by 2026 | IBM ,BAE Systems

Global Online Payment Fraud Detection Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Online Payment Fraud Detection Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Online Payment Fraud Detection. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: IBM (United States),BAE Systems (United Kingdom),Nice Actimize (United States),FICO (United States),LexisNexis Corporation (United States),TransUnion (United States),Kount, Inc. (United States),Software AG (Germany),NCR Corporation (United States),Splunk, Inc. (United States),Capgemini SE (France),DXC Technologies (United States),RSA SecurityLLC (United States),Fiserv (United States)

Definition:

Online payment scam is an illegal operation, which occurs via the internet. The cyber-criminals have created several methods to misuse and steal important information. Widespread adoption of technologies including card-chip and new digital channels are emerging resulting in fraudsters becoming more adaptive and collaborative with the nature of financial fraud which is growing rapidly. Increasing internet penetration and digitization across emerging and undeveloped economies are driving the growth of the online payment fraud detection market across the globe.

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Online Payment Fraud Detection Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Integration of AI in Online Payment Fraud Management Solutions

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand to Reduce the Financial Losses Caused By Frauds

Increasing Usage of Electronic Transactions

Rising Threat of Cyber Attacks

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Fraud Detection and Prevention Solutions in SMEs

Challenges:

Unavailability of Skilled Security Professionals

The Global Online Payment Fraud Detection Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Industry Verticals (IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, Retail & E-Commerce, Manufacturing & Industrial, BFSI, Others), Solution (Fraud Analytics, Authentication, GRC)

Market Insights:

In July 2020, NICE Actimize enhanced SURVEIL-X, a holistic trade surveillance solution. The company enhanced SURVEIL-X with self-service analytics for customs risk detection. SURVEIL-X Studio enables Financial Services Organizations (FSOs) to rapidly create, test, and deploy custom analytics risk detection models to close regulatory and operational risk gaps.

Merger Acquisition:

In April 2019, NICE Actimize introduced CDD-X to modernize KYC/CDD programs with advanced analytics and the power of AI. The robust combination of AI technology with NICE Actimizeâ€™s expertise in KYC/CDD reduces customer review time by up to 70 %and increases the accuracy of high-risk customer management

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

