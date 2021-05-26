COVID-19 Impact On Medical Tourism Market Research and Analysis by Expert: Cost Structures, Growth rate, Market Statistics and Forecasts to 2026

As per the latest report by Research Dive, the global medical tourism market is set to witness a significant drop in its growth rate due to the extent of the pandemic. Currently as a result of the pandemic, the medical industry has been facing a dearth of manpower all over the globes. A majority of the doctors, nurses, and surgeons today are prioritizing COVID-19 cases more than the others. This has been a major drawback for the healthcare sector. To add further, the travel ban applied all over the world, countries sealing their borders, and cancellation of domestic and international flights are the significant factors responsible for the decline of the global medical tourism market. But, post-pandemic, the situation is predicted to be better as there will be more emphasis places on quality treatment, along with accessibility and reduced prices of medication. Along with this, the low cost of medical treatment in countries such as Thailand, India, and Singapore is predicted to help the market grow post the pandemic.

People usually prefer to travel to other countries in search of better healthcare options compared to their own country. The World Health Organization (WHO) also states that over 40% of the people worldwide prefer to seek treatment in other countries due to the presence of better technology and affordability. But in a lot of cases, there are also certain drawbacks that tend to be a part of medical tourism. A person who may have travelled to seek treatment will have to eventually travel back. And many times, several patients have faced post procedure complications in transit such as blood clotting. Also, the medical methods used in many countries may not suit the individuals due to which they also end up being subjected to side effects such as infections, healing issues, constant aches and pains, and more. These reasons could work as restrictive factors for the market’s growth in the forecast period.

Global Market Estimation

According to the latest report published by Research Dive, the global medical tourism market is predicted to surpass revenue of USD $142.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.

