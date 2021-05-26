COVID-19 Impact On Neonatal Ventilator Market Research and Analysis by Expert: import/export details, Cost Structures and Market statistics till 2026

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a favorable impact on the global neonatal ventilator market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 patients are more likely to have breathing issues. This factor is significantly driving the adoption of neonatal ventilator, and is anticipated to propel the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the market is being driven by coronavirus infected patients, ICU bed admissions, healthcare centers, and increasing number of patients. For example, the COVID-19 pandemic in China has resulted in around 81k positive cases as of March 4, 2020, with critical cases requiring ventilators for treatment, boosting market growth during this COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Estimations:

The global neonatal ventilator market was accounted for $288.6 million in 2018, and is expected to surpass $474.0 million by 2026.

Get FREE Sample (Brief Details of Business Participants, Geographical Analysis & Segments Study) @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/197

Timeframe Market Size (2020) CAGR Figures (2019-2026) Pre- Covid-19 Estimates $326.7 million 6.4% Post-Covid-19 Estimates $330.6 million 7.1%

Key Drivers of the Market:

A ventilator is a medical device that helps individuals who are physically not able to breathe or who are breathing inadequately. In exchange for oxygen and carbon dioxide, these devices provide mechanical help. In the analysis period, the demand for ventilators would be driven by rising infant fatalities, respiratory disorders, and neurological illnesses. The market is predicted to grow significantly due to rising smoking prevalence, the development of the healthcare segment, and increasing healthcare spending. These factors are influencing the global adoption of neonatal ventilator devices for the treatment of a variety of respiratory disorders. Despite this, the high cost of a neonatal ventilator system has a substantial impact on the usage of ventilators in the treatment of patients. This is a big restraint to the growth of the market. Furthermore, poor reimbursement and the difficulty associated with the use of ventilators are significant factors that are predicted to hamper the market growth in the near future.

Click Here to Communicate with Expertise to Get More information @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/197

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/