COVID-19 Impact On Neuromodulation Devices Market Research and Analysis by Expert: Market Size, Cost Structures and Industry Analysis 2018-2026

The neuromodulation devices are predicted to be used for the treatment of the COVID-19 patients and the process is undergoing trial. The neuromodulation devices are predicted to treat the corona patients and the process is under trial. This is how COVID-19 has impacted the growth of the neuromodulation devices market.

Non-invasive neuromodulation helps in managing disorders associated with COVID-19. There are four ways in which these devices can help a patient with COVID-19:

Direct infection mitigation through the stimulation of regions involved in the regulation of systemic anti-inflammatory responses and/or autonomic responses and prevention of neuroinflammation and recovery of respiration;

Augmenting cognitive and physical rehabilitation following critical illness;

Enhancement of COVID-19 symptoms of musculoskeletal pain and systemic fatigue;

Treatment of mental distress including neurological and psychiatric disorders exacerbated by surrounding psychosocial stressors related to COVID-19.

The key players are focusing on numerous trials to make neuromodulation devices effective in treating COVID-19.

For instance, in April 2021, electroCore, a medical technology company, conducted a clinical experiment that provides a non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation to treat the respiratory symptoms related to COVID -19. Vagus nerve stimulation are under trial and are mostly used to lessen pain that occurs because of corona virus and the patient is predicted to recover within 15 days.

In another instance, in March 2021, Bioventus Inc., a global leader in innovations for active healing, acquired Bioness, Inc., a global leader in neuromodulation and rehabilitation medical devices through its innovative peripheral nerve stimulation (“PNS”) therapy and premium rehabilitation solutions.

Key Players of the Market

The most significant players in the neuromodulation devices market include:

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Neuronetics, Inc.,

Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd.,

Neuropace Inc.

Bioness Inc.,

Nevro Corporation,

LivaNova Plc,

Abbott Laboratories and

Medtronic Plc.

These market players are concentrating on developing strategies such as new product launches, research and development, capturing trending market ideas, building product portfolio, mergers & acquisitions, and business expansions.

Key Highlights of the Market

According to recent report by Research Dive, the global neuromodulation devices market is estimated to $26,418.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. The report is inclusive of all the estimated drivers, restrains, opportunities, and the Covid-19 impact on the market. The report also offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations.

