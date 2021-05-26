COVID-19 Impact On Organ Care System for Liver Market Research and Analysis by Expert: Top Companies, Growth Drivers, Industry Challenges and Opportunities to 2026

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively affected the global organ care system market in 2020. According to a recent report published by Research Dive, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a favorable impact on the organ care system market. Organ care systems allow organs to be preserved for longer after they have been removed from the donor body. Most manufacturing companies are increasing their funding and investment in research & development, which is predicted to be a key factor for worldwide market growth. Transmedics, for example, launched a public offering following a successful trial that reduced liver transplant problems.

The entire world is on lockdown owing to the pandemic, but the health care and hotel industries are maintaining their daily operations, which is expected to expand the use of OCS machines to a greater level due to increased demand. This factor is estimated to boost the growth of the organ care system market.

Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Estimations:

The global organ care system for liver market was accounted for $21.1 million in 2018, and is expected to surpass $42.7 million by 2026. The global market was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The market is predicted to flourish due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Timeframe Market Size (2020) CAGR Figures (2019-2026) Pre- Covid-19 Estimates $24.8 million 8.5% Post-Covid-19 Estimates $25.2 million 9.3%

Key Drivers of the Market:

The pandemic has had a beneficial impact on the liver organ care system market. Rising liver transplantation cases are expected to drive the organ care system market for liver in the analysis period. Furthermore, growing incidences of end-stage liver failure as a result of increased alcohol intake is expected to boost the liver organ care system market in the upcoming years.

The market’s growth is expected to be hampered due to a shortage of donors around the world. Furthermore, the high level of uncertainty and risk is expected to be the major limitation for the organ care system market for liver in the projected timeframe. Moreover, the expensive cost of treating and transplanting organs is expected to hinder the growth of the market in the analysis period.

Key Market Players:

The key market players operating in the organ care system market for liver are Preservation Solution Inc., OrganOx Limited, Water Medical System LLC, Organ Transport System Inc., Organ Recovery Systems Inc., Preservation Solution Inc., Organ Assist B.V., Paragonix Technologies Inc., Bridge to Life Ltd., XVIVO Perfusion AB, and TransMedics Inc.

