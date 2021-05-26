COVID-19 Impact On Organ Care System For Lungs Market Research and Analysis by Expert: Market Growth, Competitors Analysis and Business Opportunities 2018-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global organ care system market for lungs market. The COVID-19 has a significant impact on the geriatric population, particularly for those with a history of heart or lung diseases; this factor is expected to be a major driver for the growth of the OCS for lungs market in the pandemic period. According to the World Health Organization, by 2050, there will be over 2 billion persons in the elderly population. Countries like the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom are contributing to an increase in the senior population. All of the aforementioned factors are propelling the adoption of organ care systems for lungs and will continue to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the number of deaths owing to a weakened immune system has climbed at an alarming rate during this pandemic. The key component responsible for breathing is the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor. It keeps the virus out of the body and protects the lungs as the sickness progresses.

Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Estimations:

The global organ care system market for lungs market was accounted for $1,394.8 million in 2018, and is expected to surpass $6,577.5 million by 2026.

Get FREE Sample (Brief Details of Business Participants, Geographical Analysis & Segments Study) @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/341

Timeframe Market Size (2020) CAGR Figures (2019-2026) Pre- Covid-19 Estimates $1,960.7 million 19.0% Post-Covid-19 Estimates $2,065.6 million 21.8%

Key Drivers of the Market:

One of the medical equipment produced by Transmedics is the organ care system, which allows donor organs to be kept for longer periods of time before being transplanted. By freezing and storing organs in an environment similar to that of a human body, the organ care system allows for improved preservation of organs after they have been removed from the donor’s body. This has boosted the demand for organ care systems. Hence, all these factors are anticipated to propel the growth of this market in the projected timeframe.

Click Here to Communicate with Expertise to Get More information @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/341

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/