COVID-19 Impact On Organ Care System Heart Market Outlooks 2018: Industry Analysis, Growth rate, Market Statistics and Forecasts to 2026

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global organ care system market for heart. The influence of COVID-19 on the heart, which leads to cardiac arrest, is driving the worldwide organ care system market for heart. According to a recent publication, multiple doctors from China and Italy added that COVID-19 patients are also suffering from heart problems in addition to respiratory problems. These factors are significantly driving the adoption of organ care system market for heart and will propel the market growth during the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, according to multiple articles from the American Heart Association (AHA) and a statement from a neurologist at Columbia University, 40 percent of extremely unwell persons with COVID-19 experienced cardiac arrest.

According to a second study, 19 percent of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in China exhibited evidence of heart damage, and 51 percent died from cardiac arrest. These issues could be the cause of death as a result of the spread of COVID-19, therefore the organ care system market for heart has been positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Estimations:

The global organ care system market for heart was accounted for $10.97 million in 2018, and is expected to surpass $44.02 million by 2026.

Timeframe Market Size (2020) CAGR Figures (2019-2026) Pre- Covid-19 Estimates $14.8 million 16.6% Post-Covid-19 Estimates $15.6 million 19.4%

Key Drivers of the Market:

The increasing consumption of cigarette and alcohol among the general public is increasing the risk of heart failure. According to the World Health Organization, almost 17.9 million people die each year from cardiovascular diseases, with around 37% of cases resulting in death, emphasizing the importance of the organ care system market for the heart. In addition, the government is supporting activities in poor countries to raise awareness about organ donation. However, the dangers of storing a given heart owing to cold ischemia, insufficient organ assessment, lack of organ optimization, and a scarcity of donors are estimated to hamper the growth of the market.

