COVID-19 Impact On Oxygen Cylinder And Concentrator Market Size, Industry Analysis, Cost Structures and Opportunities to 2026

The global oxygen cylinder and concentrator market is predicted to enhance during the Covid-19 pandemic due to the rise in the usage of oxygen concentrators and cylinders in the healthcare facilities for the Covid-19 infected people. The Covid-19 virus can lead to other respiratory diseases such as the Middle East respiratory syndrome or acute respiratory disorders; therefore oxygen plays a vital role during the treatment of these diseases. This factor is estimated to boost the growth of the global market during the coronavirus outbreak. Also, the prominent participants of the market are assuring the safe delivery of the oxygen concentrators and cylinders to the customers. For example, in Harmony Home Medical, a home medical equipment retailer is deploying portable oxygen concentrators with affordable prices and services. Apart from this, several non-profit organizations and government bodies are implementing a continuous flow of oxygen supply for the people suffering from Covid-19, COPD, and cardiovascular diseases. This factor is projected to bolster the growth of the global market during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from this, the U.S food and drug administration has taken it upon itself to provide enforcement guidelines and policies for ventilators and several other types of respiratory equipment. The FDA has assured to enhance the availability of equipment for the patients and hospitals. Moreover, these market players are concentrating on numerous tactics and strategizing around options such as new product launches, financing research & development activities, capturing trending market ideas, building product portfolios, mergers & acquisitions, and business expansions.

Market Forecasts Pre & Post Covid-19 Pandemic

Timeframe Market Size (2020) CAGR Figures (2019-2026) Pre- Covid-19 Estimates $3,062.6 million 8.7% Post-Covid-19 Estimates $3,172.9 million 10.7%

Key Drivers of the Market

The global market is anticipated to flourish in the 2019-2026 forecasted timeframe due to the increase in the number of people opting for adventurous activities such as scuba diving, mountaineering, and much more. Furthermore, an upsurge in the use of oxygen in the manufacturing industry for applications such as welding, frame cutting, and blast furnace to generate steel and other products is expected to propel the market growth in the estimated timeframe.

Key Highlights of the Report

As per a new report offered by Research Dive, the global oxygen cylinder and concentrator market are projected to reach up to $5,737.5 million by the end of 2026, increasing from a market size of $2,592.0 million in the year 2018, at a healthy CAGR of 10.7% during 2019-2026 estimated timeframe. The report is a complete package of all the estimated drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the Covid-19 impact on the market. Furthermore, the report offers SWOT scrutiny, Porter’s five forces analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations.

