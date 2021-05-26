COVID-19 Impact On Plasma Therapy Market Outlooks 2018: Industry Analysis, Growth Strategies, Latest trends and Market Status 2018-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively affected the global plasma therapy market in 2020. The significant growth of the market can be attributed to the implementation of plasma therapy in the treatment of coronavirus. Many researchers and non-profit groups are working to identify the most effective treatment for coronavirus. There are currently no effective tactics or treatments for controlling the coronavirus. In addition, scientists are working on immune modifying pharmacotherapies and immune plasma (convalescent plasma), which has had some success in China and has healed other coronaviruses in the past. These aspects are increasing the demand for plasma therapy procedures, which is expected to boost the growth of the plasma therapy market in the projected timeframe.

Forecast Analysis of the Industry

Plasma therapy has seen significant growth in recent years, as the growing demand for personalized and customized healthcare systems has influenced the use of plasma therapy in a variety of surgical fields, including orthopedics, dermatology, and others. According to Research Dive analysts, the global plasma therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% and generate $432.8 million during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.

Plasma therapy is also beneficial in orthopedic disorders such regeneration, wound healing, and bone healing. The rising awareness about the significance of plasma therapy in the treatment of therapeutic areas and oral health and a surge in the number of sports injuries and orthopedic disorders are other factors expected to drive the growth of the global market in the coming yeats. Furthermore, an increase in the worldwide elderly population, as well as an increase in the prevalence of arthritis, is likely to boost demand for plasma treatment procedures, propelling market growth in the analysis period. However, the high cost of plasma therapy treatment, as well as the high cost of plasma products, are important restrictions on market expansion. The plasma therapy market is also projected to be hampered by limited reimbursement coverage for plasma therapy and products.

