COVID-19 Impact On Portable Oxygen Kit Market Analysis, Size, Market Shares, Industry Challenges and Opportunities to 2026

The global portable oxygen kit market is anticipated to augment during the 2019-2026 forecasted timeframe due to an increase in the occurrence of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and COPD worldwide. For example, according to research conducted by the WHO (World Health Organization), approximately 235 million people suffered from asthma in 2017 across the globe. Also, around 90% of COPD deaths take place in middle and low-income countries. These factors are estimated to boost the global market in the forecasted years. Apart from this, an upsurge in respiratory diseases amongst the people of the age group 65 years and above is also speculated to bolster the global market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Impact on the Market

The global portable oxygen kit market is estimated to escalate during the Covid-19 outbreak due to the need for oxygen supply to the infected people. The advanced oxygen kits aid patients in self-treatment against breathing diseases such as sleep apnea, lung disorders, and chronic respiratory illness. Furthermore, it is recommended by the WHO to start oxygen therapies for patients suffering from disorders such as shortness of breath, rapid breathing, coughing, and rapid heart rate. These all factors are projected to augment the market during the coronavirus outbreak.

Get FREE Sample (Brief Details of Business Participants, Geographical Analysis & Segments Study) @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/214

Key Players of the Market

The well-established players of the global portable oxygen kit market are as follows:

Inova Labs Inc.,

O2 CONCEPTS, LLC.

Invacare Corporation

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Teijin Aramid B.V.,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Worthington Industries, Inc.,

Inogen, Inc.,

Chart Industries

Nidek Medical Products, Inc.

These market players are concentrating on numerous tactics and strategizing around options such as new product launches, financing research & development activities, capturing trending market ideas, building product portfolios, mergers & acquisitions, and business expansions. For instance, in November 2019, BWAS (Bluewater Alkaline Solutions), a Hyderabad-based shop, collaborated with Cryogenic Products Pvt Ltd, a supplier of oxygen equipment, to unveil portable oxygen can the ‘OXY99’ that weighs 120 grams for combating respiratory diseases.

Key Highlights of the Report

As per a new report studied by Research Dive, the global portable oxygen kit market is speculated to $2,871.3 million by the end of 2026, increasing from a market size of $1,372.6 million in the year 2018, at a significant growth rate of 9.9% from 2019-2026 analyzed timeframe. The report is a complete package of all the estimated drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the Covid-19 impact on the market. Furthermore, the report offers SWOT scrutiny, Porter’s five forces analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations.

Click Here to Communicate with Expertise to Get More information @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/214

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/