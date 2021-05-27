Next Generation Sequencing Market – Future Growth Strategies by 2026 | Agilent Technologies, New England Biolabs, Oxford Nanopore Technolgies Limited, Thermo Fischer Scientific

The report based on global Next Generation Sequencing market is a comprehensive documentation of all the information related to all the Next Generation Sequencing market dynamics. The market report analyzes each and every aspect of the Next Generation Sequencing industry in deep manner. The details associated with the Next Generation Sequencing industry valuation at various times are provided in the Next Generation Sequencing industry report. The detailed study on fluctuations in the industry dynamics has been offered in the Next Generation Sequencing market report. The detailed analysis of growth strategies and patterns followed by the market entities globally is provided in the report. The study provided in the report helps vendors and industry players to choose and appropriate strategy to grow their business on global level. The research analyzes every deliberate movement in the market.
The Top Next Generation Sequencing Market players profiled in this report are:
Agilent Technologies, New England Biolabs, Oxford Nanopore Technolgies Limited, Thermo Fischer Scientific
Regional coverage of the Next Generation Sequencing Market:
• Europe: Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, others
• North America: Mexico, USA and Canada,
• Asia Pacific: South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan, Japan, others
• Rest of the World (ROW): Africa, Middle East, South America and Central America
The market segments and sub-segments covered in the report are as follows:
Based on the product type Next Generation Sequencing Market is divided into
By End-User, is segmented into:
Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies
Clinics & hospitals
Academic institutes and research centers
Others
Based on the application Next Generation Sequencing Market is divided into
By Application, is segmented into:
Animal & agricultural research
Drug discovery
Other diagnostic applications
Reproductive health diagnostics
Infectious disease diagnostics
Cancer diagnostics
Diagnostics
Others
By Technology, is segmented into:
Nanopore sequencing
Single-molecule real time sequencing
Ion semiconductor sequencing
Sequencing by synthesis
Others
By Product & Service, is segmented into:
Bioinformatics
NGS storage management & cloud computing solutions
NGS data analysis services
NGS data analysis workbenches & software
Sequencing services
De Novo and Whole genome sequencing
RNA sequencing
Custom Panels
Exome and Targeted Sequencing
Services for NGS platforms
NGS platforms
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Pacific Biosciences
ThermoFishcer Scientific
Illumina
Others
NGS consumables
Pre-sequencing products and services
Quality control
Target enrichment & library preparation
Size selection
A-tailing
End Repair and DNA fragmentation.
