Next Generation Sequencing Market – Future Growth Strategies by 2026 | Agilent Technologies, New England Biolabs, Oxford Nanopore Technolgies Limited, Thermo Fischer Scientific

Regional coverage of the Next Generation Sequencing Market:

• Europe: Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, others

• North America: Mexico, USA and Canada,

• Asia Pacific: South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan, Japan, others

• Rest of the World (ROW): Africa, Middle East, South America and Central America

Report Highlights:

• The producers and manufacturers across the major geographic regions engaged in the global Next Generation Sequencing market are detailed in the report.

• The conducive investment opportunities for the regional and overseas investments are elaborated in the report along with the cost competitiveness.

• The leading players in the global Next Generation Sequencing market accounting for a major share in the total exports are highlighted in the report.

• Consumer preferences for the products and services, change in demand due to lifestyle changes and the expected improvements for the market participants serve the demands are detailed in the report.

• Strategies implemented by leading players to remain competitive and survive the increasingly dynamic and global Next Generation Sequencing environment are presented in the study.

The market segments and sub-segments covered in the report are as follows:

Based on the product type Next Generation Sequencing Market is divided into

By End-User, is segmented into:

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies

Clinics & hospitals

Academic institutes and research centers

Others

Based on the application Next Generation Sequencing Market is divided into

By Application, is segmented into:

Animal & agricultural research

Drug discovery

Other diagnostic applications

Reproductive health diagnostics

Infectious disease diagnostics

Cancer diagnostics

Diagnostics

Others

By Technology, is segmented into:

Nanopore sequencing

Single-molecule real time sequencing

Ion semiconductor sequencing

Sequencing by synthesis

Others

By Product & Service, is segmented into:

Bioinformatics

NGS storage management & cloud computing solutions

NGS data analysis services

NGS data analysis workbenches & software

Sequencing services

De Novo and Whole genome sequencing

RNA sequencing

Custom Panels

Exome and Targeted Sequencing

Services for NGS platforms

NGS platforms

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

ThermoFishcer Scientific

Illumina

Others

NGS consumables

Pre-sequencing products and services

Quality control

Target enrichment & library preparation

Size selection

A-tailing

End Repair and DNA fragmentation.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Next Generation Sequencing market globally, regionally and nationally?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end-user segments?

3. What are the main drivers, problems and trends that can affect business in the Next Generation Sequencing market?

4. What is the likely market forecast and how will this affect the Next Generation Sequencing market?

5. What is the competitive environment, who are the main players?

