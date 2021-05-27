Stem Cell Banking Market Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Stem Cell Banking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global stem cell banking market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to reach a value of US$ 21.5 Billion by 2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Stem cell banking refers to the collection and preservation of stems cells to utilize them for future use. Placenta, umbilical cord, amniotic fluid, bone marrow and adipose tissue are a few of the common sources of stem cells. These cells can be frozen for decades and used to produce platelets, red blood cells (RBCs) and white blood cells (WBCs). A stem cell transplant takes place by injecting healthy stem cells to the damaged, diseased or malfunctioning cells or tissues present in the body. They are extensively used to treat various life-threatening diseases and genetic disorders including thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, leukemia, sarcoma, diabetes and lymphoma.

Stem Cell Banking Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the stem cell banking market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the stem cell banking market on the basis of product type, service type, bank type, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Adult Stem Cells

Human Embryonic Cells

IPS Cells

Breakup by Service Type:

Sample Preservation and Storage

Sample Analysis

Sample Processing

Sample Collection and Transportation

Breakup by Bank Type:

Private

Public

Breakup by Utilization:

Used

Unused

Breakup by Application:

Personalized Banking Applications

Research Applications

Clinical Applications

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

