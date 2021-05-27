Lubricant Additives Market Share, Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Lubricant Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Lubricant Additives Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Lubricant additives refer to organic or inorganic chemical compounds that are suspended or dissolved in engine oils and functional fluids to enhance their overall performance. They assist in improving the existing base oil properties with anti-foam and demulsifying agents and suppressing the undesirable properties with pour-point depressants. They are also used for imparting new properties to base oils with extreme pressure (EP) additives. Lubricant additives help in averting reaction with moisture present in the environment by creating a protective chemical barrier that safeguards the machinery from internal rust.

Market Trends:

Lubricant additives offer numerous advantages to end users including minimized costs, reduced friction and enhanced vehicle reliability. Moreover, the development of advanced lubricant additives has aided in extending oil drain service intervals, improving engine durability, and reducing CO2 emissions from passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Apart from this, the growing demand for lubricants for use in automotive and industrial engines is boosting the market growth. This is supported by the introduction of high-performance engines along with the implementation of stringent emission standards in various countries.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Chevron Corp

Afton Chemical Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation

Infineum International Limited

BASF SE

BRB International BV

Wuxi South Petroleum Additive Co

Croda Lubricants, DOG Chemie

Dorf Ketal

Dover Chemical

Eni SpA

Evonik Industries AG

Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives Co. Ltd

King Industries Inc

Lubricant Additives Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, function, output, integration and end use industry.

Market Breakup by Type:

Dispersants

Viscosity Index Improvers

Detergents

Antiwear and Antioxidants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Friction Modifiers

Emulsifiers

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Automotive Lubricant

Metalworking Fluid

Industrial Engine Oil

Process Oil

Grease

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

