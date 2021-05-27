LED Tube Light Market Set to Grow at over 12.2% CAGR during 2021-2026- IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” LED Tube Light Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global LED Tube Light market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Light-emitting diode (LED) tube lights are lightweight and extremely durable lighting systems. They have high energy efficiency, a longer life span and can be integrated with occupancy sensors. LED tube lights find application across various commercial and residential buildings as they are eco-friendly, offering higher light output and energy savings than traditional lighting sources.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global LED tube light market is primarily driven by the increasing electricity prices across the globe. This has resulted in the shift from compact fluorescent lights (CFLs) to LED lights, thereby propelling the market growth. Moreover, governments of various countries are promoting the use of LED tube lights to conserve energy and the environment. Moreover, they produce a comparatively low amount of UV rays, which cause eye strain and fatigue. Furthermore, LED tube lights are widely utilized in automotive, general lighting, mobile devices, signal and signage, healthcare, forensics, academics and street lighting, thus stimulating the market growth.

LED Tube Light Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region and Application.

Market Breakup by Application:

Retrofit

Retail & Hospitality

Outdoor

Offices

Architectural

Residential

Industrial

Regional Insights:

India

China

Europe

United States

Japan

Brazil

Russia

Others

