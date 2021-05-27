Passenger Car Motor Oil Market: Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2021 to 2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Passenger Car Motor Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Passenger Car Motor Oil Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Passenger car motor oil, also known as PCMO, is produced by combining base oils, including additives like viscosity index improvers, detergents, and dispersants. They are obtained from petroleum-based hydrocarbons that aid in lubricating the internal combustion engines (ICE). These oils help in improving the fuel efficiency and reducing the friction between the moving metallic parts of the engine, thereby preventing any damage to the vehicle and decreasing repair and maintenance costs. In addition to this, PCMO prevents the accumulation of deposits, which reduces the chances of rust and corrosion in the vehicle.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/passenger-car-motor-oil-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Trends:

Growing population and inflating income levels of the middle-class population are some of the major factors which have increased the demand for passenger vehicles, in turn, driving the market growth. Moreover, proliferating e-commerce and construction industries in developing countries like China and India has also increased the demand for LCVs, which is bolstering the growth of the market. Apart from this, high-quality motor oils are gaining immense popularity in countries with a cold climate as they offer better mileage, performance, and efficiency even in freezing temperatures. Passenger car motor oil also reduces the startup lead time for passenger vehicles, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor for the market. Furthermore, the development of synthetic engine oils is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the industry.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/318fV5h

Market Breakup by Viscosity Grade:

Multi Grade

25W-50/25W-60

15W-40/15W-50

20W-40/20W-50

10W-30/10W-40

Mono Grade

SAE 40

SAE 30

SAE 50

SAE 20

Market Breakup by Type:

Full Synthetic

Synthetic Blend

Conventional

High Mileage

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players.

Related Reports:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800