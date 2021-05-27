Europe Machine Tools Market Outlook 2020-2025: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, and Key Players

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Machine Tools Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” The Europe machine tools market size is currently witnessing moderate growth. The market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Tool Type:
- Metal Cutting
- Metal Forming
- Accessories
Breakup by Technology Type:
- Conventional
- CNC (Computerized Numerical Control)
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Electrical and Electronics
- Consumer Goods
- Precision Engineering
- Others
Breakup by Country:
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
