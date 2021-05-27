Refrigerant Market Forecast 2021-26: Research, Key Player, Growth and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Refrigerant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global refrigerant market reached a value of US$ 21.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global refrigerant market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Refrigerants refer to chemical compounds that are used in vapor compression refrigeration systems to carry heat from the system release it to the atmosphere. The refrigerant goes through a series of vapor to liquid phase changes during the process. The earliest type of refrigerants were chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) compounds. However, they were identified as one of the greenhouse gases, and their production and use were restricted by the Montreal Protocols to combat climate change and protect the ozone layer. CFCs have since been replaced by hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and, more recently, by hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which are more effective and safer for the environment.

Global Refrigerants Market Trends:

Refrigerants are primarily used in refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, and fire suppression systems. Apart from this, they are also used in the air conditioning systems in automobiles. In recent years, there has been an increasing requirement for deep freezers and refrigerators on account of the expanding cold chain infrastructure across the globe. Similarly, the utilization of HVAC systems has also witnessed a boost on account of improving standards of living and inflating income levels. As a result, several advancements have been made in refrigeration technology, including the development of low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants that help to reduce both refrigerant charges and emissions. Moreover, as these compounds can be harmful when released into the atmosphere, manufacturers have developed the latest generation of refrigerant recovery machines. These machines can pull up to 95% of the refrigerant out of the AC systems to reduce the amount that escapes into the atmosphere.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Honeywell International Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Arkema S.A.

Dongyue Group Limited

The Chemours Company

Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de CV

Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.

Air Liquide S.A.

AGC Group

Linde Group

SRF Limited

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

Breakup by Product Type:

Fluorocarbon

Inorganic

Hydrocarbon

Others

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Domestic

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

