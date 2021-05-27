Europe Smoothie Market 2021-26: Industry Trends, Key Players, Growth and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Smoothie Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Europe smoothie market is currently witnessing moderate growth. On account of these factors, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). Smoothie is a thick beverage made with various fruits, vegetables, milk, seeds, yogurt, ice cubes, sweeteners, nutritional and herbal supplements. It is enriched with vitamins, fibers and contains high amounts of antioxidants. A smoothie can be prepared, stored, and often consumed immediately or later as a meal replacement or a side beverage.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-smoothie-market/requestsample

The changing consumer dietary habits and the increasing popularity of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages are primarily driving the market for smoothies in Europe. Additionally, growing consumption of functional food and beverages, like smoothies, for attaining daily nutritional requirements, particularly among the health-conscious consumers, is also augmenting the product demand. Moreover, the rising usage of natural ingredients, such as probiotics, plant sterols, and fibers, while preparing smoothies to enhance their nutritional content is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Numerous leading companies and brands also focus on introducing innovative flavor variants with appealing packaging that also provide enhanced convenience to consumers. All of these above-mentioned factors will continue to drive the market for smoothies in Europe over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2QKcxw2

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Dairy-Based

Fruit-Based

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Restaurants and Smoothie Bars

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Packaging Material:

Plastic

Paper

Glass

Others

Breakup by Consumption Pattern:

Out of Home

At Home

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports By IMARC Group:

https://researz.com/data-monetization-market-forecast-2021-26-global-size-share-trends-and-report/

https://researz.com/d-dimer-testing-market-forecast-2021-26-global-size-share-trends-and-report/

https://researz.com/industrial-and-commercial-floor-scrubbers-market-forecast-2021-26-global-size-share-trends-and-report/

https://researz.com/deep-learning-market-forecast-2021-26-global-size-share-trends-and-report/

https://researz.com/battery-recycling-market-forecast-2021-26-global-size-share-trends-and-report/

https://researz.com/in-vitro-diagnostics-packaging-market-forecast-2020-25-global-size-share-trends-and-report/

https://researz.com/north-america-healthcare-cold-chain-logistics-market-forecast-2020-25-size-share-trends-and-report/

https://researz.com/united-states-set-top-box-market-forecast-2020-25-size-share-trends-and-report/

https://researz.com/advanced-driver-assistance-systems-market-forecast-2021-26-global-size-share-trends-and-report/

https://researz.com/chiral-chemicals-market-forecast-2021-26-global-size-share-trends-and-report/

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group