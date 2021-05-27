Europe Smoothie Market 2021-26: Industry Trends, Key Players, Growth and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Smoothie Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Europe smoothie market is currently witnessing moderate growth. On account of these factors, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). Smoothie is a thick beverage made with various fruits, vegetables, milk, seeds, yogurt, ice cubes, sweeteners, nutritional and herbal supplements. It is enriched with vitamins, fibers and contains high amounts of antioxidants. A smoothie can be prepared, stored, and often consumed immediately or later as a meal replacement or a side beverage.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The changing consumer dietary habits and the increasing popularity of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages are primarily driving the market for smoothies in Europe. Additionally, growing consumption of functional food and beverages, like smoothies, for attaining daily nutritional requirements, particularly among the health-conscious consumers, is also augmenting the product demand. Moreover, the rising usage of natural ingredients, such as probiotics, plant sterols, and fibers, while preparing smoothies to enhance their nutritional content is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Numerous leading companies and brands also focus on introducing innovative flavor variants with appealing packaging that also provide enhanced convenience to consumers. All of these above-mentioned factors will continue to drive the market for smoothies in Europe over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
- Dairy-Based
- Fruit-Based
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Restaurants and Smoothie Bars
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Others
Breakup by Packaging Material:
- Plastic
- Paper
- Glass
- Others
Breakup by Consumption Pattern:
- Out of Home
- At Home
Breakup by Country:
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
