Secure Web Gateway Market Size, Share, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity till 2025

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Secure Web Gateway Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global secure web gateway market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. A secure web gateway (SWG) Market Size refers to a cyberbarrier that protects an organization from online security threats by keeping unauthorized traffic away from entering the internal network. It provides advanced network protection by monitoring web requests against company policies to ensure that malicious websites are inaccessible. These websites usually have trojans, spyware and malware, which may threaten the data and information of both individuals and the company. SWG also protects remote workers and enables them to stay connected. It consists of essential security technologies, such as URL filtering, antivirus, data loss prevention and HTTPS inspection, to provide organizations with strong web security.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The increasing penetration of the IoT-based devices, coupled with the escalating demand for protecting end-user data from malware attacks, are primarily driving the market for SWG solutions. Furthermore, growing incidences of data leakage and the rising need for end-to-end encryption are positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, due to the elevating number of cyberattacks, the governments of numerous countries are investing in advanced web security solutions to provide a secured web system for numerous data-centric applications. Apart from this, several key market players are investing in extensive R&D activities to offer innovative SWG solutions, which are further expected to drive the market for SWG.

Secure Web Gateway Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, deployment type, organization size, and vertical.

Market Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Threat Protection

Access Control

Data Protection

Others

Services

Training and Education

Consulting Services

Professional Services

Ohers

Market Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market Breakup by Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Education

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

