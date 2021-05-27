Adhesive Tapes Market 2021-26: Key Players, Size, Share and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Adhesive Tapes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global adhesive tapes market reached a value of US$ 59 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global adhesive tapes market to reach a value of US$ 81.40 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during 2021-2026. An adhesive tape, also known as a self-stick or sticky tape, is used to bond or join objects together. It is composed of carriers (non-woven fabric, foam and metal foil), pressure-sensitive adhesives or PSAs (rubber, silicone, urethane and acrylic) and separators (paper and film). The usage of adhesive tapes is gaining traction across the globe as a solution for fastening and joining. This can be attributed to their low-cost, ease of use, ability to bond dissimilar substrates, uniform thickness and gap filling properties as compared to traditional fastening systems.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Adhesive Tapes Market Trends:
One of the primary factors driving the growth of the market is the diversified applications of adhesive tapes across various industry verticals. In the automotive industry, for instance, they play a crucial role in the assembly of lightweight, aerodynamic structures on the exterior surface of automobiles. Similarly, these tapes are imbued with antigen adhesives for use in wound dressing in the healthcare industry. With the rising penetration of e-commerce platforms, adhesive tapes are increasingly being used in the packaging of a variety of products. However, the negative impacts of synthetic adhesives on both human health and the environment have encouraged governments of various countries to impose stringent environmental regulations. Owing to this, market players are introducing eco-friendly adhesive tapes, which are an excellent alternative to their petroleum-based counterparts. For instance, TESA SE, a leading manufacturer of self-adhesive products, has launched sustainable adhesive tapes made using bio-based and recycled materials. Manufacturers are also introducing various functional adhesive tapes made using weather and UV-resistant materials.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- 3M Company
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Tesa SE
- Lintec Corporation
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.
- Shurtape Technologies, LLC.
- Scapa Group PLC
- Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg
- Nichiban Co. Ltd.
- Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.
Breakup by Material:
- Polypropylene
- Paper
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Others
Breakup by Resin:
- Acrylic
- Rubber
- Silicone
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- Water-Based
- Solvent-Based
- Hot-Melt-Based
Breakup by Application:
- Packaging Tapes
- Masking Tapes
- Specialized Tapes
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
