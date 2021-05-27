China Toys Market Forecast 2021-26: Size, Share, Competitive Analysis and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China Toys Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the China toys market size reached US$ 14.9 Billion in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to witness strong growth during 2021-2026. Toys refer to certain objects that are designed for toddlers and young children to play with. Widely available in a variety of sizes and colors, they are commonly made from clay, cloth, paper, plastic and wood. Playing with toys is known to facilitate the learning process at an early age and boost the overall development of children while stimulating their creativity and their imagination. They can also aid in improving motor skills and problem-solving capabilities of children while improving their social, cognitive and physical skills. They consist of traditional and modern variants, including cards, dolls, puzzles, board games, action figurines and mechanical cars.
China Toys Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the confluence of numerous factors, including the rising population, improving standards of living, inflating per capita income levels and the changing spending patterns of the masses in China. This, along with the availability of cheap labor and the increasing number of established toy production factories in the country, has led China to be a leading manufacturer of toys on the global level. Moreover, the shifting preference of toddlers from traditional toys to innovative plush and electronic variants is a major factor contributing to the market growth. Educational toys are also gaining widespread prominence in the market, especially among the urban population, as they promote experimentation and learning experiences among children. This has further catalyzed the escalating demand for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-based toys among students, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors providing an impetus to the market growth include the easy availability of diverse toys with varied price ranges in the country and the convenient product accessibility through online retail portals.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Mattel, Inc.
- LEGO System A/S
- Hasbro, Inc.
- VTech Holdings Limited
- Hape International AG.
- Silverlit Toys Manufactory Limited
- Sieper GmbH
- Micro Mobility Systems AG
- Ravensburger Ltd.
- Shantou City Big Tree Toys Co., Ltd.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Plush Toys
- Electronic/remote Control Toys
- Games and Puzzles
- Construction and Building Toys
- Dolls
- Ride-ons
- Sports and Outdoor Play Toys
- Infant/pre-school Toys
- Activity Toys
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Unisex
- Boy
- Girls
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Specialty Toy Chain Stores
- Supermarkets And Hypermarkets
- Departmental Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Province:
- Guangdong
- Jiangsu
- Shandong
- Zhejiang
- Henan
- Others
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
