Interior Architectural Coatings Market 2021-26: Global Industry Growth, Size, Key Drivers and Forecast – IMARC Group

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Interior Architectural Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global interior architectural coatings market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global interior architectural coatings market to reach a value of US$ 57.6 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. Interior architectural coatings are designed to protect the surface of an interior wall from water spotting and staining. With a rise in the income levels, consumers are spending more on remodeling and improving the aesthetics of their homes. As a result, the manufacturers are developing premium-quality and specialty paint and wood stain products. In recent years, waterborne coatings have also gained popularity across the globe as they produce low VOC emissions and are more cost-efficient as compared to their solvent-based counterparts.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
The changing lifestyles and rising standards of living have encouraged consumers to use premium quality products to beautify their homes. Besides this, due to increasing infrastructural projects in developing countries, there has been a rise in the manufacturing and imports of architectural coatings in these regions. Moreover, governments around the world are introducing strict regulations regarding the environmental impact of these coatings. In order to comply with the new guidelines, the manufacturers have developed products with low- and zero-VOC coalescent structure to provide which are eco-friendly, offer greater end user appeal and deliver high performance.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, LLC, Asian Paints Limited, BASF SE, Nippon Paint/ Nipsea Group, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, and The Valspar Corporation.
Breakup by Resin Type:
- Acrylic
- Polyester
- Alkyd
- Epoxy
- Polyurethane
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- Water-Borne Coatings
- Solvent-Borne Coatings
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Company-Owned Stores
- Independent Distributors
- Large Retailers and Wholesalers
Breakup by Type of Consumer:
- Professional Consumers
- DIY Consumers
Breakup by End Use Sector:
- Residential
- Non-Residential
Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/chemical-logistics-market-2020-2025-global-size-share-trends-report-and-industry-key-player-2021-04-02
