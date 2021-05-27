Casein and Caseinates Market Forecast 2021-26: Industry Trends, Key Players, and Competitive Analysis – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Casein and Caseinates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global casein and caseinates market reached a value of around US$ 3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global casein and caseinates market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Casein refers to a kind of protein found in mammalian milk. It is characterized by a gelatinous texture without a distinct taste or odor in its original form. It is a slow-digesting dairy protein that releases amino acids slowly in the human body. As a result, its consumption aids in boosting muscle growth, improving metabolic rate and enhancing the overall immunity of the users. Caseinates, on the other hand, are produced by the neutralization of acid casein with alkali. They are the soluble salts of acid casein that are utilized for their functional and nutritional properties. They aid in improving the coagulation properties in a variety of cheeses and for protein enrichment in yogurts and numerous other food items.

Global Casein and Caseinates Market Trends:

The market is driven by the growing awareness regarding the benefits offered by the consumption of casein and caseinates on the global level. They contain high amounts of amino acids while having low concentrations of calories and fat, which is contributing to their increasing utilization. Along with this, changing dietary patterns, growing health consciousness and inflating disposable income levels have led individuals to incorporate protein-rich foods in their diets, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, casein and caseinates form an essential component of the cosmetics and personal care industry. They are widely used as a hair and skin-conditioning agent. The growing inclination toward personal grooming and the increasing demand for high-quality organic personal care products is facilitating the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the growing utilization of casein in the pharmaceutical industry, the rising demand for dietary supplements and health drinks, and their increasing usage for clinical purposes.

Key Market Segmentation:

Based on the product type , the market has been bifurcated into casein and caseinates. Casein has been further divided into rennet casein and acid casein, whereas caseinates have been classified into calcium, sodium and specialty caseinates.

On the basis of the function, the market has been categorized into emulsification, stabilizing, foaming, rheology agents and viscosity enhancers.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into food applications and non-food applications, wherein food applications account for the majority of the total market share.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Among these, Europe holds the leading position in the market.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include AMCO Proteins, Arla Foods amba, ARMOR PROTEINES SAS, Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd., Charotar Casein Company, Clarion Casein Ltd., Dilac, S.A. de C.V, EPI INGREDIENTS, Erie Foods International, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Royal FrieslandCampina, Glanbia plc, Kerry Group plc, Kerui Dairy Products Development Co. Ltd, Lactoprot Deutschland GmbH, Tatua Cooperative Dairy Company Ltd, Venus Casein Products and Westland Milk Products.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

