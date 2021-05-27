Industrial Enzymes Market Share, Size, Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Industrial Enzymes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Industrial Enzymes market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Industrial enzymes are the catalysts utilized to facilitate various industrial processes and the production of several foods, such as bread and cheese. Commonly procured from microorganisms, plant tissues and animal tissues, these enzymes are employed to accelerate the chemical reactions by forming transition state complexes with their substrate. They can also help in performing various metabolic activities, such as digestion of food and the synthesis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the human body.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
The global market for industrial enzymes is primarily propelled by the growing utilization of industrial enzymes in the food and beverages industry. Furthermore, the rising health consciousness among the individuals has increased the sales of nutraceuticals and functional foods that include industrial enzymes in their production, thereby providing a positive outlook to the market. Moreover, several advancements in the biotechnology sector, especially in protein engineering, have led to the introduction of numerous innovative and newly launched product variants. In the coming years, the growing utilization of biofuels to reduce carbon emissions from conventional fuels will continue to drive the demand for industrial enzymes.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
- Advanced Enzyme Technologies
- Associated British Foods Plc
- BASF SE
- Hansen Holding A/S
- Koninklijke DSM N.V
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Enzyme Development Corporation
- Lesaffre
- Novozymes A/S
- Novus International Inc
Industrial Enzymes Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product, Source and Application.
Market Breakup by Product:
- Carbohydrases
- Amylases
- Cellulase
- Others
- Proteases
- Lipases
- Polymerases and Nucleases
- Others
Market Breakup by Source:
- Plants
- Animals
- Microorganisms
Market Breakup by Application:
- Food and Beverages
- Detergents
- Animal Feed
- Biofuels
- Textiles
- Pulp and Paper
- Nutraceuticals
- Personal Care and Cosmetics
- Wastewater Treatment
- Others
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
