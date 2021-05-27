Industrial Enzymes Market Share, Size, Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Industrial Enzymes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Industrial Enzymes market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Industrial enzymes are the catalysts utilized to facilitate various industrial processes and the production of several foods, such as bread and cheese. Commonly procured from microorganisms, plant tissues and animal tissues, these enzymes are employed to accelerate the chemical reactions by forming transition state complexes with their substrate. They can also help in performing various metabolic activities, such as digestion of food and the synthesis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the human body.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

The global market for industrial enzymes is primarily propelled by the growing utilization of industrial enzymes in the food and beverages industry. Furthermore, the rising health consciousness among the individuals has increased the sales of nutraceuticals and functional foods that include industrial enzymes in their production, thereby providing a positive outlook to the market. Moreover, several advancements in the biotechnology sector, especially in protein engineering, have led to the introduction of numerous innovative and newly launched product variants. In the coming years, the growing utilization of biofuels to reduce carbon emissions from conventional fuels will continue to drive the demand for industrial enzymes.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Associated British Foods Plc

BASF SE

Hansen Holding A/S

Koninklijke DSM N.V

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Enzyme Development Corporation

Lesaffre

Novozymes A/S

Novus International Inc

Industrial Enzymes Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product, Source and Application.

Market Breakup by Product:

Carbohydrases

Amylases

Cellulase

Others

Proteases

Lipases

Polymerases and Nucleases

Others

Market Breakup by Source:

Plants

Animals

Microorganisms

Market Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Detergents

Animal Feed

Biofuels

Textiles

Pulp and Paper

Nutraceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Wastewater Treatment

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

