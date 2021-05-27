Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Industry Growth, Trends, Top Organizations and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global complementary and alternative medicine market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) includes numerous medical products and practices that are usually not a part of conventional or standard medical treatment. It primarily comprises of self-administered products and activities, such as herbal medicines, dietary supplements, homeopathic remedies, and yoga, with chiropractic care, acupuncture, and massage therapy. CAM also includes manipulative and body-based practices, whole medical systems, and biofield therapy. Currently, CAM is extensively used to treat cancer by alleviating common side effects of chemotherapy, such as pain, fatigue, and nausea.

The increasing consumer preferences towards natural products and gentle therapies are primarily augmenting the global market for complementary and alternative medicines. Additionally, the growing incidences of numerous chronic ailments are also driving the demand for CAM for disease diagnosis and prevention. Moreover, numerous health insurance companies are offering CAM coverage in their medical plans, thereby further propelling the market growth. Due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a rising inclination towards natural or alternative medicines to treat coronavirus infection. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global complementary and alternative medicine market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Ayush Ayurvedic Pte Ltd.

Columbia Nutritional LLC

Helio USA Inc.

Herb Pharm LLC

Herbal Hills

Nature’s Bounty

Nordic Naturals

Pure Encapsulations LLC (Nestlé S.A.)

Quantum-Touch

The Healing Company Ltd.

Unity Woods Yoga Center

Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Traditional Alternative Medicine Therapy

Body Therapy

Diet and Herbs Based Therapy

Energy Healing Therapy

Mind Therapy

Others

Breakup by Disease Indications:

Arthritis

Cancer

Asthma

Diabetes

Cardiology

Neurology

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Special Clinics/Centres

Distance Correspondence

Direct Sales

Online Sales

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

