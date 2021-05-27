Power Transistors Market Report 2021-2026: Size, Outlook, Growth Rate, Key players, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Power Transistors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global power transistors market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global power transistors market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Power transistors are semiconductor devices that are widely used to amplify weak electrical signals and regulate them accordingly. They can also be employed as switches in several high-power applications. They consist of three semiconductor terminals that are known as the base, emitter and collector. These electronic components can be of NPN or PNP polarity and they assist in improving the insulation or conductivity of the transistor. Designed to control high current-voltage ratings, they are commonly available in multiple power and switching speed ratings. These transistors are associated with improving the system reliability and enhancing the power efficiency of numerous electronic products while minimizing power loss. As a result, they are extensively utilized across numerous industries, including automotive, communication and consumer electronics.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Power Transistors Market Trends:

The market is driven by the increasing demand for connected electronic devices on the global level. Power transistors form an essential component of various electronic products as they aid in improving switch performance and enhancing system reliability. They are also extremely power efficient while offering low carbon dioxide emissions and electricity consumption. This, along with the growing adoption of power-saving electronics across the globe, is providing a thrust to the market growth. The market is further driven by the numerous government initiatives aimed to promote efficient usage of energy. Apart from this, there has been a shifting preference for the use of gallium nitride (GaN) transistors globally. For instance, Cambridge Electronics, Inc., a spin-off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has now launched a line of GaN transistors that are expected to offer lower resistance and minimize power consumption in electronic devices by nearly 20%. This, supported by the extensive research and development (R&D) activities focused on improving the performance parameters of power transistors, is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the introduction of new semiconductor materials and the rising trend of miniaturization in product design.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Champion Microelectronic Corporation, Diodes Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Linear Integrated Systems, Mitsubishi Electric, NXP Semiconductors N.V., On Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronics, Semikron, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Torex Semiconductor, Toshiba Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., etc.

Breakup by Product:

Low-Voltage FETs

IGBT Modules

RF/ Microwave Transistors

High Voltage FETs

IGBT Transistors

Others

Breakup by Type:

Bipolar Junction Transistor

Field Effect Transistor

Heterojunction Bipolar Transistor

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Consumer Electronics

Communication and Technology

Automotive

Manufacturing

Energy and Power

Others

Breakup by Application:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



