Pickles Market Report 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Key players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled Pickles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026, the global pickles market size reached US$ 8.60 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 10.8 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.90% during 2021-2026. Pickles are prepared by keeping fruits and vegetables in a mixture of brine or vinegar until they develop a pungent and strong taste. This helps in preserving or extending their lifespan and making them relatively less vulnerable to spoilage. They are rich in iron, vitamins, potassium, calcium, and antioxidants, which provide a wide range of health benefits, such as improving digestion and reducing ulcers. Consequently, they are widely consumed with meals or snacks like hamburgers, hotdogs, pizza and sandwiches across the globe.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Pickles Market Trends:
At present, there is a considerable rise in the demand for non-genetically modified organisms (non-GMO) and organic products on account of the increasing awareness among individuals about their health benefits. This represents one of the primary factors strengthening the global pickles market growth. Apart from this, the key players are introducing a wide array of flavors to suit the tastes and preferences of consumers and increase their overall sales. They are also providing pickles in cost-effective and convenient packaging options to promote on-the-go consumption. These packaging variants include PET jars, glass jars, single-serve packs, polypropylene injection molded containers with flexible heat-sealable and peelable lids, and stand-up and multi-layered coextruded pouches. Other factors fueling the market growth include the thriving food and beverage (F&B) industry, growing population, inflating disposable incomes and the increasing adoption of cross-cultural cuisines worldwide.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- ADF Foods
- Pinnacle Foods Inc.
- Kraft Heinz
- Del Monte Foods
- Reitzel
Breakup by Type:
- Fruit
- Vegetable
- Meat
- Others
Breakup by Taste:
- Sweet
- Salty
- Sour
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience stores
- Independent retailers
- Online
- Others
Regional Insights:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
