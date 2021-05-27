Pain Management Drugs Market (2021-2026): Global Size, Share, Analysis and Research Report – IMARC Group

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pain Management Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Pain Management Drugs Market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Pain management drugs are a set of medications that are used for reducing or treating the pain associated with a disease, injury or surgery. These drugs provide relief by acting through distinctive physiological mechanisms. The management of pain remains of high relevance across a broad spectrum of medical fields as it is one of the most common concerns for physicians while dealing with severe medical conditions. Owing to this, pain management medicines have evolved into a large specialty area over the years.
Global Pain Management Drugs Market Trends:
The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as lower back pain, post-operative pain, osteoarthritis and migraine headache, is the primary factor for the increase in the sales of pain management drugs across the globe. Also, these painkillers help the rising number of cancer patients to minimize pain during chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgeries involved in the treatment. Apart from this, governments of various nations are also providing funds to improve healthcare services. This has led to several medical advancements, resulting in the introduction of novel molecule combinations and newer drug delivery techniques. Moreover, the leading pharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop analgesics that are safer, more effective, economically viable and easier to administer.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Eli Lilly & Company
- Endo International plc
- Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Bausch Health Companies, Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Allergen Inc.
- Novartis International AG
- Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Purdue Pharma L.P
Pain Management Drugs Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Drug Class, Indication and Distribution Channel.
Market Breakup by Drug Class:
- NSAIDs
- Anesthetics
- Anticonvulsants
- Antimigraine Agents
- Antidepressants
- Opioids
- Others
Market Breakup by Indication:
- Musculoskeletal Pain
- Surgical and Trauma Pain
- Cancer Pain
- Neuropathic Pain
- Migraine Pain
- Obstetrical Pain
- Fibromyalgia Pain
- Burn Pain
- Dental/Facial Pain
- Pediatric Pain
- Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
