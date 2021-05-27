Smart Thermostat Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Thermostat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Smart Thermostat Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Smart thermostats form an essential component of control systems that are used to manage the temperature at homes or offices. They aid in controlling the central heating via remotes, tablets or smartphones through the internet. These systems are used with home automation services to enable automatic adjustment of settings based on the user’s preferences. Since they consist of features like sensors and Wi-Fi connectivity, they provide customized settings which minimize the energy consumption while maximizing the comfort.

Global Smart Thermostat Market Trends:

Rising environmental consciousness is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The introduction of energy star certified smart thermostats in the market are considered an environment-friendly and enhanced energy-efficient recourse, which is aiding its widespread adoption across the globe. Furthermore, owing to the rise of smart homes installations on account of improving living standards and elevating disposable income levels, the demand for smart thermostats has increased. Also, since they are extremely energy efficient, they assist in reducing the overall expenditure on electricity consumption. In addition to this, these systems offer various advantages to users like monitoring energy utilization and improving indoor air quality. Apart from this, the escalating sales of smart home voice assistants like Amazon Echo and Google Home are also providing impetus to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Nest Labs, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ecobee, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Tado GmbH

Control4 Corporation

Carrier Corporation and Nortek

Smart Thermostat Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, function, output, integration and end use industry.

Market Breakup by Product:

Standalone Smart Thermostats

Connected Smart Thermostats

Learning Smart Thermostats

Market Breakup by Component:

Display

Temperature Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Motion Sensors

Others

Market Breakup by Technology:

WiFi

Zig Bee

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

