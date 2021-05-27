Crane Market (2021-2026): Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Crane Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global crane market size reached a value of US$ 46.80 Billion in 2020. A crane is a commonly used construction machinery that is extensively utilized for horizontally lifting and transporting heavy loads across industrial settings. It is usually designed using sheaves, wire ropes and hoist ropes that provide support and enable the machine to transport bulky weights from one location to another. Modern cranes generally employ hydraulic and internal combustion engine systems that are known to offer excellent mechanical strength and greater lifting capabilities. As a result, these cranes are widely employed across the construction, automotive, mining, and oil and gas industries for a vast array of applications.

Global Crane Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by considerable growth in the construction sector. Governments of several countries, especially that of the developing nations, are heavily investing in infrastructural development projects. This, coupled with the rapid expansion of smart cities across the globe, has contributed to the rising demand for cranes to assist in construction activities, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of modern cranes in oil and gas exploration activities is another major growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by the increasing utilization of advanced technologies in the manufacturing of cranes. This has led to the launch of special-purpose cranes that facilitate the removal of overburden from tunneling or shaft excavation in hydel power projects, which is gaining widespread prominence in the market. Several key players have also introduced mobile variants that offer real-time information regarding the overall performance of the machinery for valuable insights. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid industrialization and the increasing product utilization across the power and automotive industries. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 59.82 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.57% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Cargotec

Konecranes

Liebherr-International

Manitowoc

Terex

XCMG Group

American Crane and Equipment

Badger Equipment

Broderson

IHI Construction Machinery

Link-Belt Construction Equipment

Kobelco Cranes

Crane Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product Type and Application.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Mobile cranes

Marine

Port cranes

Fixed cranes

Market Breakup by Application:

Construction and Infrastructure

Mining

Oil and Gas

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

