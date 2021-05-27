Yogurt Market Size, Share, Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global yogurt market size reached US$ 38.7 Billion in 2018. Yogurt is a dairy product made by the bacterial fermentation of milk. It is an excellent source of protein as it contains all the nine essential amino acids. It also consists of riboflavin and vitamin B12, phosphorus and selenium. Owing to the presence of these nutrients, coupled with a lower calorie content, yogurt has emerged as a popular alternative to ice-cream and other milk-based desserts. Nowadays, it is available in the market in both plain and flavored variants such as blueberry, raspberry, mango and strawberry.

Global Yogurt Market Trends:

The consumption of yogurt is known to aid in combating diarrhea and constipation, protecting against colorectal cancer, lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes, maintaining blood pressure and improving immunity. The growing awareness about these health benefits and rising health-consciousness, especially among the urban and young consumers, has led to a shift toward nutrient-rich snacks. This trend has further prompted several key players in the industry to introduce functional products, such as yogurt variants with a lower content of fats, cholesterol and sugar. They have also launched flavored and fruity products, along with innovative packaging solutions, which has created a larger consumer-base, in turn, catalyzing the market growth.

Yogurt Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product Type, Flavor and Distribution Channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Set Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

Yogurt Drinks

Frozen Yogurt

Others

Breakup by Flavor:

Strawberry Blend

Vanilla

Plain

Strawberry

Peach

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Regional Insights:

European Union

North America

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

