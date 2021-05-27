Global Aircraft Component MRO Market Report 2021-2026: Share, Size, Growth, Outlook, Key Players and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aircraft Component MRO Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”. The global aircraft component MRO market size reached a value of US$ 17.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global aircraft component MRO market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players :
The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.
- Delta TechOps
- Lufthansa Technik AG
- Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance
- Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited
- Honeywell International Inc.
- ST Engineering
- AAR Corp.
- Barnes Aerospace, Inc. (Barnes Group)
- FL Technics (Avia Solutions Group)
- Turkish Technic Inc. (Turkish Airlines)
Market Breakup by Aircraft Type:
- Narrow Body
- Wide-Body
- Regional Jets/Turboprop
Market Breakup by Component:
- Fuselage
- Empennage
- Landing Gear
- Wings
- Engine
- Others
Market Breakup by Application:
- Commercial Air Transport
- Business and General Aviation
- Military Aviation
Market Breakup by Region:
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2020-2025)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
