Global Aircraft Component MRO Market Report 2021-2026: Share, Size, Growth, Outlook, Key Players and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aircraft Component MRO Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”. The global aircraft component MRO market size reached a value of US$ 17.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global aircraft component MRO market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players :

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

Delta TechOps

Lufthansa Technik AG

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

ST Engineering

AAR Corp.

Barnes Aerospace, Inc. (Barnes Group)

FL Technics (Avia Solutions Group)

Turkish Technic Inc. (Turkish Airlines)

Market Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Narrow Body

Wide-Body

Regional Jets/Turboprop

Market Breakup by Component:

Fuselage

Empennage

Landing Gear

Wings

Engine

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Commercial Air Transport

Business and General Aviation

Military Aviation

Market Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2020-2025)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

