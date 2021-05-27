Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market Outlook 2021-2026: Global Share, Size, Growth, Key Players and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global fixed satellite services market size reached a value of US$ 21.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global fixed satellite services (FSS) market to exhibit a moderate growth during 2021-2026. Fixed satellite service (FSS) refers to a radiocommunication service that utilizes radio frequencies to communicate between earth stations. These services use ground equipment at predetermined locations to receive and transmit signals. The stations use Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) technology for providing high-speed communication and are used for various services, including telephone calls and television signals for broadcasting. The FSS has a low power output and comprises large dish-style antennas for improved reception. These services provide high-speed internet services and offer reliable and affordable connectivity to meet the requirements of the users, especially while traveling. Owing to the aforementioned advantages associated with FSS, it is increasingly replacing direct broadcasting satellites (DBS) across the globe.

Global Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for high-speed internet connections. Rapid urbanization, improving living standards and increasing per capita income levels have resulted in an increased uptake of smartphones and personal computers, which require efficient broadband connectivity for optimum usage. This is providing a significant thrust to the market for FSS across the globe. Additionally, the increasing adoption rates of 5G technology are also projected to create a positive outlook for the market since FSS is widely utilized for establishing a 5G connection. Other factors, such as governmental investments for improving the information technology (IT) infrastructure and military satellite communication, along with the rising demand for HDTV channels, are anticipated to provide a stimulus to the market growth.

Embratel Star One

Eutelsat Communications

Telesat Holdings

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings

Thaicom Public Company Ltd

Nigerian Communications Satellites Ltd

Telenor Satellite Broadcasting

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel)

SES S.A

Arabsat

Hispasat

Intelsat S.A

Market Breakup by Service:

TV Channel Broadcast

Telecom Backhaul

Broadband Services

Content and Video Distribution

Military Satellite Communication

Market Breakup by Organization Size:

Small Offices and Home Offices (SOHO)

Small and Medium Businesses (SMB)

Large Enterprises

Market Breakup by End-User:

Media and Entertainment

Education

Government

IT and Communications

Retail

Oil and Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2020-2025)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

