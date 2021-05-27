Global Kitchen Towel Market Research Report 2021-2026: Industry Growth Trends, Outlook, Share, Size, and Key Players

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Kitchen Towel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global kitchen towel market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global kitchen towel market to reach a value of US$ 20.9 Billion by 2026, exhibiting moderate growth during 2021-2026. A kitchen towel is a multi-functional product which is used for a wide range of purposes including drying hands and cleaning knives, dishes, cutting boards and other kitchen items. It is generally manufactured using cotton and assists in drawing out and absorbing moisture through direct contact and can withstanding repeated washing and usage. Apart from this, it is also used for holding hot bowls, plates and dishes while serving.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/kitchen-towel-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

On account of the rapid urbanization, inflating income levels and the improving standards of living, consumers across the globe are spending on home care products like kitchen towels, which is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing a vast range of hand-knitted and crochet towels for aesthetic purposes. They are also developing kitchen towels by employing advanced technologies like Through Air Dried (TAD) that offers more absorbent and softer kitchen towels when compared with towels that are produced using the traditional Light Dry Crepe (LDC) technology. Additionally, as origami non-woven kitchen towels are very efficient in cleaning wet surfaces and can be washed easily, they are gaining immense popularity among consumers.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3unIW9j

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Koch Industries, Inc.

Procter and Gamble Corporation

Wausau Paper Corp. (Tork US)

Accrol Group Holdings Plc

Aldar Tissues Ltd.

Renova FPA SA

Rodriquez Pty. Ltd

Towel Depot, Inc.

WEPA Professional GmbH

Breakup by Product Type:

Cloth-Based

Paper-Based

At present, cloth-based kitchen towels represent the most preferred product.

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Commercial

Residential

The commercial sector exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets account for the majority of the total market share.

Breakup by Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

On the geographical front, North America enjoys the leading position in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2020-2025)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports :

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800