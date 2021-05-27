Global Gluten-Free Oats Market Forecast 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Key Players and Outlooks

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gluten-Free Oats Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global gluten-free oats market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expect the global gluten-free oats market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026. Oats, also known as Avena sativa, are a type of cereal grains mostly consumed in the form of oatmeal or rolled oats. Although they are naturally gluten-free, oats can get contaminated with gluten when grown near fields of wheat or other gluten-containing crops or processed in the same facilities. They are a rich source of essential minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber due to which they have emerged as a popular health food. They are widely used in breakfast cereals and baked goods such as cakes, cookies, and bread.

Global Gluten-Free Oats Market Trends:

Gluten is a mixture of two proteins that are found in wheat, rye and barley and in products that are derived from these grains. It causes digestive issues in people with gluten intolerance due to its unique amino acid structure that affects the digestive enzymes in the gut. Additionally, the demand for gluten-free products has increased owing to a rise in the instances of the celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder that damages the small intestines and minimizes its ability to absorb nutrients. Apart from this, health-conscious consumers are shifting toward gluten-free oats as they help in improving satiety, diet quality and digestive, cardiovascular, and metabolic health. As a result of the growing demand, the leading companies are focusing on introducing new variants of gluten-free oats like non-GMO and organic variants and creating a diverse product range, including oat-based beverages.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The global gluten-free oats industry is fragmented with the presence of several small and large manufacturers competing in terms of price and quality. Some of the leading manufacturers are:

Quaker Oats Company

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Kinnusen Mylly Oy

Glebe Farm Food Limited

Avena Foods

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Rolled Oats

Steel Cut Oats

Oat Bran

Oat Flour

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Breakfast Cereals

Bakery

Snacks

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

HORECA

Retail

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

