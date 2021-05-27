Global Low Density Polyethylene Market Report 2021-2026: Size, Share, Key Players, Trends and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Low Density Polyethylene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global low density polyethylene market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global low-density polyethylene market to reach a value of US$ 44.8 Billion by 2026. Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) is one of the oldest and most popular thermoplastic materials that are available in the market. It is a semi-rigid and translucent polymer composed of 4,000 to 40,000 carbon atoms. LDPE is formed at high pressure through the free radical polymerization of ethylene. In recent years, LDPE has gained immense preference across the globe on account of its favorable properties, such as electrical insulation, chemical inertness, and optimal tear and stress crack resistance.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Low-Density Polyethylene Market Trends:

LDPE finds application in various end use industries across the globe, owing to its lower cost, excellent flexibility and high chemical resistance. It is widely used in the production of floor tiles, shipping envelopes, dropper bottles, liners, trash bags, and films for food packaging and laminations. Also, LDPE-based compounds are utilized in jacketing and insulating materials for sheathing cables and wires. Besides this, due to its low water absorption and plasticity, LDPE is extensively used in pipes and fittings. Apart from this, with rising environmental concerns, the governments of various countries are changing the regulatory requirements concerning the efficiency of construction activities. As a result of this, the demand for LDPE is projected to rise, as it is non-toxic, renewable in nature, requires lower amounts of energy during manufacturing and can be recycled under certain conditions.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Autoclave Method

Tubular Method

Breakup by Feedstock:

Natural Gas

Naphtha

Others

Breakup by Application:

Film and Sheets

Extrusion Coatings

Injection Molding

Others

Film and sheets currently account for the majority of the total market share.

Breakup by Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2020-2025)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

