Global Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market 2021- Industry Trends, Size, Share and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market Share: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global deep packet inspection and processing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period.

Deep packet inspection (DPI) is a data processing technique that decodes and inspects computer data packets as they pass through a monitored network point. It involves advanced network management and security operations that block, alert, and re-route non-compliant data, such as viruses, spam, and other intrusions. DPI is adopted in specialized cybersecurity products, including intrusion prevention systems (IPS), intrusion detection systems (IDS), and advanced firewalls to check for malicious code, internet censorship, and eavesdropping.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market Trends:

The increasing instances of cyberattacks and the growing adoption of data protection laws are majorly driving the global DPI market toward growth. Additionally, an increasing number of wireless broadband users has led to a significant increase in network traffic, which is creating an inflating demand for specialized data processing systems. DPIs are being extensively employed by governments of various nations and other corporate enterprises to strengthen the security of confidential data, which is further supporting the market growth. Besides this, rapid technological advancements, such as the development of data-intensive applications and widespread adoption of cloud-based platforms, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bivio Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Extreme Networks, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Netscout Systems Inc., Sandvine Inc. and Viavi Solutions.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, product, deployment mode, solution, organization size and vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Product:

Standalone

Integrated

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Breakup by Solution:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Government and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail and Ecommerce

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

