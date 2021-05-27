Indian Onion Powder Market 2021: Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Onion Powder Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” provides the Indian onion powder market expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during forecast period (2021-2026).The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by packaging, application, end-use, region Also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.

Industry Definition and Application:

Onion powder is the processed form of dehydrated onions that is widely utilized in the preparation of various dishes, such as soups, salads and curries. It is commercially prepared by dehydrating and freeze-drying fresh onions in a controlled environment and grinding them to yield a fine powder. Although it is relatively less pungent in taste, it efficiently imparts the fresh flavor of onions in the dishes while preserving their nutrient content. It is rich in essential nutrients, such as proteins, calcium, iron, folate, cholesterol, manganese, potassium, carbohydrates, phosphorus, magnesium, and vitamins B-6 and C.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the escalating sales of ready-to-eat and convenience food products across India. This is being supported by rapid urbanization, along with hectic work schedules of the masses and their changing dietary preferences. Since onion powder forms an essential component in the food processing industry as a flavoring agent, this is providing a thrust to the market growth. Apart from this, there has been a considerable increase in the uptake of onion powder in the residential sector, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, as the usage of onion powder offers convenience and eliminates the requirement for chopping onions, it is widely replacing fresh onions that form a crucial component of Indian cuisine. There has also been a significant expansion in the organized and online retail sectors across India. This, along with the availability of product variants with easy-to-open containers and innovative packaging, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the Government of India is undertaking initiatives to enhance investments in the food processing sector, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth.

Indian Onion Powder Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented on the basis of packaging, application, end-use and geography.

Based on the packaging

Bulk Packaging

Pouches

Based on the Application

food processing

Based on the End-Use

Commercial

Residential

Based on the Region

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan

Others

Who are the Major Signature Verification Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

Jain Irrigation Systems Pvt. Ltd,

Kings Dehydration

Gujarat Dehyd Foods Ltd.

Gujarat Agro Exports Ltd., etc.

