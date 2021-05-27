Chitosan Market Research Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Chitosan Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global chitosan market reached a value of US$ 2.49 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Chitosan is a naturally occurring amino polysaccharide that is obtained by the deacetylation of chitin. Chitin is a fibrous substance that is found in the hard exoskeleton of crabs, shrimps and lobsters, and yeasts and mushrooms. It is a non-toxic, non-allergenic and antimicrobial substance that is widely used as a key ingredient in numerous medicines for treating obesity, insomnia, high cholesterol levels and kidney failures. It is also employed for manufacturing edible films and improving the dissolvability of multiple medicinal salts. Its biodegradable and biocompatible nature further facilitates its usage as a biomaterial for wound healing. Apart from this, it is majorly utilized as a natural antimicrobial agent in the cosmetics and agricultural sectors.
Chitosan Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the chitosan market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the chitosan market on the basis of grade, source, application and region.
Breakup by Grade:
- Industrial Grade
- Food Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
Breakup by Source:
- Shrimp
- Crab
- Squid
- Krill
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Water Treatment
- Food & Beverages
- Cosmetics
- Medical & Pharmaceuticals
- Agrochemicals
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/chitosan-market
