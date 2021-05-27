Oral Mucositis Market: Industry Analysis, Leading Companies, Pipeline Therapies and Epidemiology by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight’s “Oral Mucositis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030” report provides an overview of the disease and market size of Oral Mucositis for the 7MM major pharmaceutical markets, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This report covers the various treatment practices, and Oral Mucositis forecasted epidemiology from 2020 to 2030, segmented by the 7 major markets.

Some of the key facts of Oral Mucositis Market Report:

In 2017, US had the maximum number of incident cases of the total incident cases followed by Japan. Grade 3 or 4 Oral Mucositis occurs in around 85% of patients receiving high-dose radiotherapy. In 2017, the incident population of Oral Mucositis in the United States was 1,956,351.

Request sample for free: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/oral-mucositis-om-market

Key benefits of the Oral Mucositis Report:

Oral Mucositis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Oral Mucositis epidemiology and Oral Mucositis market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.) Oral Mucositis market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies. Oral Mucositis market report offers a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM. Oral Mucositis market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Malignant Mesothelioma market.

Request sample for free: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/oral-mucositis-om-market

“According to Delveinsight, females appear to be more likely than males to develop Oral mucositis.”

Oral Mucositis is the most common, debilitating complication of cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy. It is characterized by inflammation and ulceration in the oral cavity caused by the chemotherapeutic drug substances and radiotherapy used in cancer treatment. The symptoms appear after five to ten days after the chemotherapy treatment or 14 days after the start of radiotherapy. The early symptoms include erythema and light discoloration of the mucosa. As OM progresses, erosive lesions and ulcers are developed.

Mouth sores are extremely painful and are typically the most distressing manifestation. It has significant negative impact on patient’s quality of life (QOL). Potential complications of OM include pain, increased risk of local and systemic infections, bleeding, insufficient food intake, and delays in administration of radiotherapy and/or chemotherapy, dose reduction of the chemotherapy drugs, increased length of hospital stays, associated economic burdens and in some cases life-threatening infections (septicemia in neutropenic cases).

“As per DelveInsight insights, the incidence of Grade I and II OM has been observed to be higher in comparison to Grade III-IV cases across all the major markets”

Request sample for free: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/oral-mucositis-om-market

Some of Oral Mucositis Companies are:

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

Oragenics

Link Health Pharma/ Spherium Biomed

Galera Therapeutics

And Many Others.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Oral Mucositis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Oral Mucositis Drugs Covered:

Kepivance

AG013

Mucomel

GC4419

And Many Others.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/oral-mucositis-om-market

Table Of Contents:

Key Insights Oral Mucositis: Market Overview at a Glance Oral Mucositis: Disease Background and Overview Epidemiology and Patient Population Total Cases of Oral Mucositis in 7MM United States Epidemiology EU5 Epidemiology Japan Epidemiology Treatment and Management of Oral Mucositis Unmet Needs Emerging Therapies Oral Mucositis: 7MM Market Analysis United States: Market Outlook EU-5 countries: Market Outlook United Kingdom Market Size Japan Market Outlook Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Oral Mucositis Pipeline

The Oral Mucositis report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Oral Mucositis across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

Oral Mucositis Epidemiology

The Oral Mucositis epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Oral Mucositis epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Related Reports:

Contact us

Ankit Nigam

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

https://www.delveinsight.com/

Connect With Us at:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter