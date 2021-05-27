Dairy Industry in Andhra Pradesh Market Size, Share, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Dairy Industry in Andhra Pradesh 2021-2026: Market Size, Growth, Prices, Segments, Cooperatives, Private Dairies, Procurement and Distribution”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Dairy Industry in Andhra Pradesh Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Andhra Pradesh represents the third-largest dairy market and a thriving state for advanced animal husbandry activities in India. The dairy yield in the state is increasing at a faster rate and is slightly higher than the Indian average. In Andhra Pradesh, the dairy industry plays a crucial role in improving household income, generating rural employment, and increasing regional competitiveness across the state.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The dairy industry in Andhra Pradesh is primarily driven by the growing livestock resources. Besides this, the State Government is adopting various initiatives, such as providing subsidies to promote mini dairy units with a minimum of five milch animals, which is providing a positive impact on the market growth. They are also investing in constructing new milk chilling and processing facilities in Madakashira, Kalyanadurgam, and Pulkal in the Medha district. On account of these factors, the market is anticipated to experience positive growth in the near future.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Vijaya

Tirumala Milk Products Limited India Ltd

Heritage Foods India Ltd

Dodla Dairy Ltd

Creamline Dairy Products Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the product type, this report has categorized the Andhra Pradesh dairy market into 18 major product segments:

Liquid milk

Ghee

Curd

Paneer

Ice-cream

Table butter

Skimmed milk powder

Frozen/flavoured yoghurt

Fresh cream

Lassi

Butter milk

Cheese

Flavoured milk

UHT milk

Dairy whitener

Sweet condensed milk

Infant food

Malt based beverages

