Unfolding: Here’s what is happening in Almond Drink Market

The latest report by Research Dive states that the global almond drink market is set to gain significant revenue in the forecast period. The general population currently is extremely concerned about the nutritional value of various food as well as drink products. Almonds contain a higher quantity of fibers, protein, and lipids which provide multiple health benefits. Additionally, it contains a lower quantity of carbohydrates which has made it a regular choice among many people. Those who are diagnosed with high sugar levels or are lactose intolerant are the primary contributors to the growth of the global almond drinks market. The latest report by Research Dive provides a glimpse into the various segments that the global almond drink market is divided into. The five most prominent segments are listed below.

By Product Type – The product type segment is divided into two sub-segments namely – plain unsweetened and plain sweetened type. Among these, the pain unsweetened sub-segment is set to gain the highest market share as many people today, especially those diagnosed with diabetes are working on avoiding sugar. This is one of the main factors leading to the growth of the market. Distribution Channel – As per the report, the convenience store sub-segment is set to experience considerable growth in the forecast. These stores are located in every part of the country including the rural parts, which makes it easier for people to procure almond drink products. This factor is set to push the sub-segment’s growth even further in the forecast period. Packaging – The rising awareness of sustainability and the environmental advantages have led to people opting for paper cartons in terms of packaging. This awareness among a majority of the crowd is predicted to help in the growth of the sub-segment. Many governments have also been working on placing certain regulations in place to help increase the use of paper cartons rather than any other material. This will additionally help in pushing the growth of the market in the forecast period. Quantity – Most of the fast food centres and eateries sell the 100 – 200 ml packs at a higher margin. This has led to the 100-200 ml sub-segment dominating the market in the forecast period.

Key Players

NATURAL FOODS (P) LTD.

Alpro

FDL Ltd

MALK ORGANICS

Rude Health

Lolo

Blue Diamond Growers

Provamel

Luz Almond

Pressery

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/