Amplification: Analyse how lockdowns affect aggregate demand of Animal Feed Market

Europe is projected to witness significant growth in the global animal feed market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026, owing to the presence of major animal feed producers in the region. Germany, Russia, and UK are the major revenue contributors in the Europe region. The increase in consumption of pork meat consumption along with rising livestock production across the region to meet the consumer’s demand are the major factors expected to boost the growth of the global animal feed market over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global animal feed market in terms of market size during the analysis period. South East countries, India, and China are the major contributors of the Asia Pacific region. This can be majorly attributed to rise in the number of meat consumers in these countries. Besides, the Asia Pacific region has the highest number of animal farmers, which is expected to directly impact the demand of animal feed in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, the poultry meat consumption in India has increased by 946.4 thousand metric tons in 2019 as compared to 2013.

Market Overview & Key Players

The global animal feed market is predicted to garner strong revenue and grow at healthy CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The rapid growth in the number of meat consumers and rise in the occurrence of various diseases in animals have increased the demand for animal feed containing additives, nutrients, and others in the animal-based foods. This is the major factor projected to propel the growth of the global animal feed market over the forecast period. In addition, the rapid growth in the animal feed manufacturing in the developed as well as developing countries across the globe is predicted to enhance the growth of the global market by 2026.

Research Dive’s report offers detailed information related to the major as well as small players operating in the animal feed market. These players include Cargill Inc., ForFarmers, Evonik Industries AG, SHV Holdings N.V., ADM, Perdue Farms, Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Novozymes, Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., and Land O’Lakes, Inc.

