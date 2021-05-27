Forewarning: Industry Growth, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects of Fresh Food Packaging Market

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global fresh food packaging market is divided into four segments based on material, application, and region. The metal/wood and glass sub-segments of the material segment and meat and seafood sub-segment of the application segment are at a dominant position in the market.

Market Overview

As per the Research Dive report, the global fresh food packaging market is foreseen to observe significant growth during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026, owing to the mounting demand for fresh food items and growing health-conscious consumers across the globe. The report offers thorough information regarding the market based on drivers and restraints, investment opportunities, key segments, key players, and regions. The performance of each player operating in the market is presented in the research report. Also, the study covers a summary of key developments of the market players and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Segmental Analysis

On the basis of material, the global market is divided into the following:

Plastic

Metal/Wood

Paper Bag/Board

Glass

Among these, the metal/wood and glass packaging sub-segments are expected to observe exponential growth during the forecast period, 2019–2026. This is mainly owing to the strong nature and suitability of metal, wood, and glass material for packaging fresh food item during transportation.

On the basis of application, the global market is divided into the following:

Meat and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy Products

Others

Among these, the meat and seafood sub-segment is foreseen to witness widespread growth during the forecast period, 2019–2026. This is mainly owing to the growing number of consumers of seafood and meat due to various health benefits of these foods.

Based on region, the global market is segmented into the following:

Europe UK Germany Spain Italy France Rest of Europe

North America Canada S. Mexico



Asia-Pacific South Korea Japan China Australia India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Argentina Brazil Rest of LAMEA



Among these, the Asia Pacific region market is anticipated to observe accelerated growth from 2019 to 2026. This is mainly because of the growing demand for fresh food packaging due to the presence of major producers and consumers of fresh food items in this region.

Key Players

International Paper

Silgan Holdings Inc.

WestRock Company

DS Smith

Sealed Air

DuPont

Smurfit Kappa

Amcor plc



Mondi

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/