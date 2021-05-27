Digital Holography Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

CCD (Charge-coupled Device) cameras are used in digital holography technology to record digital holograms of objects. The recorded information is then transmitted to a computer and analyzed to form a 3D image, which is used to more accurately inspect and evaluate objects. Typically, this technique is used to create photorealistic 3D images of 2D objects.

Currently, digital holography is mostly used by advertisers. Retailers, event managers, and even restaurants are using this technology to add elements of fun, interest, and value to their products and services. Holographic display can be done using projection screens and kiosks. One of the reasons for using a holograph is that it is unique and difficult to replicate.

The following players are covered in this report:

LEIA Inc

Light Logics Holography and Optics Pvt Ltd

Lyncee TEC SA

Musion Das Hologram Ltd.

Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA

Realview Imaging Ltd.

Zebra Imaging

Digital Holography Breakdown Data by Type

Laser

Microdisplay

CCD Camera

Digital Holography Breakdown Data by Application

Medical

Commercial

Consumer

Automotive

