Enlargement: Handicapping the Future of Artificial Intelligence in Military Market

Artificial intelligence can be used in a variety of military roles, including autonomous operations, surveillance, command and control systems, cyber security systems, and many others. Artificial intelligence in the military market is expected to undergo significant growth owing to the increasing demand for advanced military equipment such as autonomous threat detection systems and unmanned aerial vehicles. The growing importance of big data analytics and artificial intelligence in the military is expected to drive the global artificial intelligence in military market during the analysis period. One of the major drivers of growth in the global artificial intelligence in military market during the analysis period is the increasing global spending on armed forces. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), an independent international organization that conducts research on armaments, war, and disarmament, global military spending rose to $1,917 billion in 2019. Different countries have military upgrade agencies within their government entities, such as “AI Council” (UK), “The National Science and Technology Council” (US), and “The Strategic Council for AI Technologies” (Japan). These factors are estimated to drive the growth of the global artificial intelligence in military market during the analysis period.

Key Market Players:

The major key players in the global market are Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation., The Boeing Company, Charles River Analytics, Inc., SparkCognition, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Raytheon Company. These players are applying business tactics and adopting several strategies to hold a robust position in the global industry.

