Smart Washing Machine Market to See Huge Growth by Samsung Group ,LG Electronics

Definition:

A smart washing machine is defined as the machine which helps the user to control the washing process remotely. The various benefit of using a smart connected machine such as using less energy and water, saving time, easy to use & operates and other benefits. It is widely used in the residential industry, due to enhanced energy efficiency, a higher value for money as compared to laundry washing and prefect laundry washing capabilities for the most residential user. In June 2019, according to an article by the India Brand Equity Foundation, in India, the real estate sector is anticipated to reach a market size of more than USD 1 trillion by 2030 from USD 120 billion in 2017 and contribute more than 13% of the countryâ€™s gross domestic product by 2025. Hence, rising number of a residential building such as India & China and increasing awareness regarding the benefit of the smart machine are likely to be a major driver for the global smart washing machine breakers market over the forecast period.

Market Trend:

One of the Latest Trend is Fully Automatic Washing Machines Are Gaining Market Attraction and Rapid Technological Advancements to Make Product More User-Friendly

Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of Wireless Connecting Devices and the Internet of Things in Smart Washing Products

Growing Disposable Income of People and Rise in Efficiency of Smart Connected Washing Machine Products

Growing Number of Working Women

Opportunities:

Rising Investments by Various Manufacturers to Increase Efficiency of Smart Washing Machine Product

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics Market Such as China, India, Brazil, Among Others

Challenges:

Major Concern regarding the High Capital Investment Followed by a Significant Maintenance Cost of products

The Global Smart Washing Machine Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Top Load, Front Load), Application (Residential, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Connectivity (Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, Others)

Market Insights:

In January 2019, the Xiaomi Corporation (China) Company has launched a smart washing machine, which provides various connectivity such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and others. Hence, this product launch enabled the company to strengthen its smart washing machine portfolio.

Merger Acquisition:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

