Business Overview: In-depth COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Noise Vibration Harshness Testing Market

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, the global NVH testing market is anticipated to garner $3.36 billion by 2027, growing at a health CAGR from 2019 to 2027.

The report segments the global market on the basis of type, industry and regions. This report is a comprehensive analysis of recent drivers, key segments, opportunities, restraints, and major players of the market

Software segment will be the most lucrative till 2026

Based on type, the market of NVH testing is divided into software and hardware. The software for the global NVH market will have exponential growth in the global market and is projected to generate noteworthy revenue during the forecast period; this is mainly because these software are capable of capturing, recording, analyzing, and portraying results of noise and vibrations emitted.

The automotive sector will capture the highest market share

Based on end use industry, the market of NVH testing is bifurcate into automotive, aerospace, white goods, and others. The automotive segment for the NVH testing market will have the fastest growth in the forecast period and is expected to generate huge revenue in the global market owing to rise in demand for vehicles across the globe.

Regional Breakdown of the Market

The global NVH testing market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, North America is the most dominating region due to technologically advanced and has presence of numerous automotive manufacturing setups such as aerospace companies and white goods manufacturers which require these NVH testing technologies in high volume and on a recurring base.

Top Companies Leading the Market

The major players of the global NVH testing industry are Brüel & Kjær., Signal.X Technologies LLC, National Instruments., Prosig Ltd., Dewesoft d.o.o., imc Test & Measurement GmbH, Siemens Industry Software Inc., GRAS Sound & Vibration A/S., m+p international Mess- und Rechnertechnik GmbH, and HEAD acoustics GmbH. These players are implementing various business strategies like mergers and acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships in order to gain a major market share in the global industry.

