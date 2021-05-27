Competitive Scenario: Forecast Business Analysis with COVID-19 impact on Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market

The Asia-Pacific region market is anticipated to lead the automotive electric oil pump market by growing with a significant CAGR during the forecast period—2020 to 2027, owing to the presence of several automobile production companies in the region. According to the “International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers”, in the year 2019, about 35 million vehicles were manufactured in the region, thus making Asia-Pacific the leading automobile manufacturing continent worldwide. Key countries involved in large scale manufacturing of automobiles in this region were Japan, China, and India. Automotive electric oil pumps are used in vehicles to form a vacuum with enhanced efficiency. These electric pumps emit less pollutants. All these factors are boosting the demand for automotive electric oil pumps in the region, which is fueling the Asia-Pacific region market growth.

The European market of the automotive electric oil pump market is another region market hugely contributing to the growth of this industry. The European region market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The European government’s strict rules and regulations on enhancing the efficacy of vehicles and decreasing the emission level of pollutants from automobiles are boosting the demand for automotive electric oil pumps in the region. This region is predicted to unlock rewarding opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Key Players in the Market

Some of the leading players operating in the global automotive electric oil pump market include AISINSEIKI, Hitachi Automotive, Johnson Electric, Magna International, MAHLE Group, Mikuni American Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. These players are taking various business growth initiatives such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, and new product launches. These strategies have helped these companies in obtaining a leading-edge in the market in the recent period.

For instance, in June 2019, MAHLE, an automotive producer, launched a new oil management module for EVs. The module consists of electric oil pumps, a filter, and a thermostat.

Market Overview

A recent report by Research Dive states that the global automotive electric oil pump market is predicted to observe significant growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027; owing to the growing importance for decreasing environmental pollution from vehicles. The report offers thorough information regarding the market based on drivers and restraints, investment opportunities, key segments, and regions. The performance of each player operating in the market is presented in the research report. Also, the study covers a summary of key developments of these market players and COVID-19 impact analysis.

