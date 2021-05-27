Opportunities: Clear the Future View of Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market

The Asia-Pacific region market is estimated to lead the ship repair and maintenance services market by rising with a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, owing to the presence of several major shipbuilding and repairing companies in countries like Korea, China, and Japan in the region. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in the year 2019, The Republic of Korea, China, and Japan recorded about 93% of global shipbuilding, in terms of tonnage. As a result, the demand for ship repair and maintenance services in the region is rising which is propelling the Asia-Pacific region market.

The European region market of the ship repair and maintenance services market is another region hugely contributing to the growth of this industry. The European region consists of several countries that have a large number of ship owners. As a result, this region is predicted to unlock rewarding opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Key Players in the Market

Some of the leading players operating in the global ship repair and maintenance services market include Unithai Shipyard and Engineering, Dundee Marine and Industrial Services Pte Ltd., Phu Dcu Trading and Marine Services, Blue Ocean Marine Service, Haiphong Marine Services, Bac Viet Commercial and Shiptech JSC, Seacom Marine Pte Ltd., HSD Marine, All Seas Marine Pte Ltd., Jobson Asia, and others. These players are taking various business growth initiatives such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, and new product launches. These strategies have helped these companies in obtaining a leading-edge in the market in the recent period.

For instance, in December 2020, the new Special Interest Group, Ship Repair, Maintenance and Safety (RAMSIG), took an initiative to offer enhanced focus on ship repair, onboard maintenance, and the maintenance aspects of security that include vessel operations.

Market Overview

A recent report by Research Dive states that the global ship repair and maintenance services market is predicted to observe significant growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027; owing to the growing use of ships in international cargo transport as well as in the global trade. The report offers thorough information regarding the market based on drivers and restraints, investment opportunities, key segments, and regions. The performance of each player operating in the market is presented in the research report. Also, the study covers a summary of key developments of these market players and COVID-19 impact analysis.

